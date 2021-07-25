Srikakulam: Chief Minister's Office orders district admin to deal with encroachers

Srikakulam: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has ordered the district administration to inspect and deal with illegal encroachment on the government lands in Thotada and Akkivaram villages.

A total of 200 acres of government lands are located in Thotada and Akkivaram villages of Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency, covered under survey number 121.

Local YSRCP leaders and followers of AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) speaker and constituency MLA Tammineni Sitaram, were allegedly involved in the illegal transaction of the government lands.

The district administration has initiated an exercise on the illegal encroachments by politically influenced persons.

As part of it, joint collector Sumith Kumar inspected these lands and illegal constructions on Saturday and directed both revenue and panchayat raj departments officials to serve notices to all landgrabbers.

He said that the entire land belongs to the government and added that they will conduct a re-survey soon to remove the encroachments.