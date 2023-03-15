Srikakulam: Chilli farmers suffer huge losses

Srikakulam: Farmers in Srikakulam are upset over chilli crop cultivation as it turned burden to them. The crop is being cultivated in Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Ponduru, Gara, Narasannapeta, Kotabommali and other mandals in the district for more than 50,000 acres during both kharif and rabi seasons.



The extent was drastically reduced to 1,500 acres in the district and farmers are unable to get reasonable price for their produce.

Chilli yields were badly affected due to continuous pouring of mist during morning hours, cloudy climate during January and February which is leading to insects attack on the crop. For prevention of insects attack farmers sprayed pesticides which is causing damage to chilli colour and the quality is also damaged which is not suitable to store. Previously, the government was procuring chilli from farmers through eight purchasing centres and now all the centres are closed.

Cold storages are also not available in the district. As a result, farmers are forced to sell their chilli produce to middlemen at cheaper prices. Actual price in the market for grade one quality of chill for per quintal is Rs 30,000 but in the name of discolour, low quality traders are paying only Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000.

"We are cultivating chilli crop for the last 20 years but it is not profitable and our hopes are evaporated this year and we will switch to vegetable and maize crops from next kharif season," said farmers T Malleswara Rao and A.Seshagiri Rao of Tangivanipeta in Garamandal and Chilakapalem in Etcherla mandal.