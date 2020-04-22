Srikakulam: CITU accuses government of neglecting workers' welfare

Srikakulam: CITU state vice-president D Govinda Rao charged both Central and State governments with intentionally neglecting welfare of workers.

The CITU, in association with Tenant Farmers Union and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham staged dharna as part of nationwide protest here on Tuesday, condemning governments' lethargic attitude over workers' welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao expressed serious concern over neglect of workers' welfare by governments and demanded that the governments pay Rs 10,000 for each worker during lockdown period for their livelihood. Governments should react without delay as the workers had been losing wages due to lockdown. The government should treat lockdown period as holiday with salary payment.

The agitators also asked the government to provide life insurance facility for all workers for welfare of their families. CITU leaders T Tirupati Rao, P Govardhana Rao, leaders of Tenant Farmers Union and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham were present.