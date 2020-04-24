Srikakulam: CITU demands full wager to private employees

Srikakulam: The CCITU on Thursday urged the government ensure that the managements of the private company pay full wages to their employees.



The CITU leaders were submitting a memorandum to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram at his camp office in Amudalavalasa on Thursday.

CITU State vice-president Duppala Govinda Rao said the employees in various commercial units, industries, shops and establishments, educational institutions, cinema halls, motor workshops and hotels were deprived of income. They are struggling to feed their families.

Responding to the plea, the Speaker assured the CITU leaders that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure that justice is done to the workers.