Srikakulam: Coastal villages under the scanner

Srikakulam: Coastal fishermen villages in the district have come under the official scanner. Fishermen from coastal villages under Itchapuram, Sompeta, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam rural and Etcherla mandals are migrating to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and other States in search of livelihood. in the wake of total lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

In all the eight mandals, there are 104 fishermen villages. It is said that about one lakh fishermen have migrated to other parts of the country. Some of the fishermen with technical qualifications like ITI, Polytechnic and other diploma courses have also migrated to other parts as workers at fishing boats.

Now in view of lockdown, they are slowly returning to their native villages. A district level officer in Medical and Health Department, who did not wish to be identified, expressed his inability to stop the fishermen from returning to their native places. A special officer, deputed to monitor the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, stressed the need to prevent the fishermen from returning without following the guidelines. Anyone who return from other States should be confined in isolation at least for 14 days, he said.

Panchayat Secretary of Nuvvalarevu village A J Aadil Pasha wrote a letter directly to the District Collector regarding the migrant fishermen returning. Meanwhile, on Sunday distribution of ration to white card holders was launched across the district by volunteers. But in most of the areas the volunteers are not wearing masks while distributing ration.