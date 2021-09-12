Srikakulam: Cops recue 6 people stuck in reservoir

Srikakulam: Rajam Rural police saved lives of six people who were stuck in Madduvalasa reservoir in Vanagara mandal on Friday.

According to the information, of the six people two were women. They were identified as G Eswara Rao, B Prasad, G Venkata Rao, G Kodanda Rao and G Dhana Laxmi and G Narayanamma. All belongs to Magguru village in Vangara mandal.

They went for fishing in Madduvalasa reservoir on a country made boat on Friday afternoon. While fishing their boat was stuck in the weeds and they were stranded in the middle of the reservoir.

Locals who noticed them informed the police.

On receiving the information, Rajam Rural CI D Naveen Kumar immediately alerted the Vangara SI G Devanand.

They rushed to spot and with the help of expert swimmers and irrigation officials rescued their lives. SP Amith Bardhar monitored the situation till they were rescued. He lauded quick response Rajam Rural police.