Srikakulam: Covid norms go for a toss

Srikakulam: As government made it mandatory to link Aadhar card, ration card and phone number for e-KYC and linking of these three is essential to get ration from October, people throng banks and Aadhar centres to update their credentials.

The waiting time increased by technical glitches during the update, leading to increase in the crowd at various bank branches in the district. People are ignoring Covid norms rushing towards the counters to get their works done.

Moreover, most of the bank branches were located on main roads in rented buildings with lack of waiting space which is also contributing to the violation of Covid norms. Lead bank district manager G V B D Hari Prasad said that they issued instructions to the bank managers and assistant managers to make proper arrangements to avoid rush.