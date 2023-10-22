Srikakulam: Crops go dry as drought conditions prevail

Srikakulam: Farmers are facing severe water scarcity in the district due to scanty rain as well as insufficient supply of water from irrigation projects. Those in tail-end areas are worried over survival of their crops, particularly paddy.



Animal husbandry minister S Appala Raju recently expressed serious concern over non-supply of water to Vamsadhara project tail-end areas in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Nandigama and other mandals. He took irrigation officials to task for not maintaining schedule to release water properly to cover all areas under project ayacut.

TDP state president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu demanded the officials to supply water for tail-end areas of Vamsadhara, Narayanapuram, Madduvalasa and Thotapalli projects in the district.

Both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP leaders are faulting irrigation and agriculture officials for their failure to create awareness among farmers on cultivation of irrigated dry (ID) crops to overcome water scarcity issue.

On the other hand, AP Rythu Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham and Left parties have also criticised the government for doing nothing to rescue farmers.