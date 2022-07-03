Srikakulam: Deficit rainfall affects paddy cultivation

Srikakulam:The farmers in the district are adopting direct sowing method for paddy cultivation for the Kharif season. To cultivate paddy crop farmers are growing paddy nurseries and the same would be transplanted after one month. In the wake of low rainfall water is not yet released for irrigation purpose in any project in the district.

According to officials, out of 30 mandals across the district deficit rainfall recorded in 21 mandals from June 2 to July 2, which is crucial month for readiness of kharif crops cultivation. Deficit rainfall is high in Kanchili mandal as 80 percent. Kaviti, Itchapuram, Kotturu, Polaki, Laveru, Gara mandals received deficit rainfall and recorded highest percentage. Only nine mandals received normal rainfall in the district so far.

"We lost hopes on current rainy season said T Krishna Rao and S Laxmi farmers of Thogaram and Bobbilipeta villages in Amudalavalasa mandal and K Rama Raju farmer of Rayipadu village in Srikakulam rural mandal.