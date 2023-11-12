  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Farmers told to cultivate irrigated dry crops

Srikakulam: Farmers told to cultivate irrigated dry crops
x
Highlights

Officials of irrigation and agriculture departments suggested to farmers Cultivate irrigated dry (ID) crops in the coming Rabi season to overcome water scarcity.

Srikakulam: Officials of irrigation and agriculture departments suggested to farmers Cultivate irrigated dry (ID) crops in the coming Rabi season to overcome water scarcity. During the current kharif season long dry spell hunts farmers and they are unable to cultivate paddy in several mandals in the district. As a result of scanty rainfall, irrigation projects failed to cater to the requirements of the kharif season.

Major irrigation projects, Gotta barrage, Vamsadhara reservoir, Narayanapuram barrage, Thotapalli, Madduvalasa reservoirs did not receive sufficient inflows.

In this backdrop, Vamsadhara river water projects superintendent engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao and joint director for agriculture K Sridhar appealed to farmers to cultivate irrigated dry crops like millets, black, green and red gram crops to overcome water scarcity

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X