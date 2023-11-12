Srikakulam: Farmers told to cultivate irrigated dry crops

Srikakulam: Officials of irrigation and agriculture departments suggested to farmers Cultivate irrigated dry (ID) crops in the coming Rabi season to overcome water scarcity. During the current kharif season long dry spell hunts farmers and they are unable to cultivate paddy in several mandals in the district. As a result of scanty rainfall, irrigation projects failed to cater to the requirements of the kharif season.

Major irrigation projects, Gotta barrage, Vamsadhara reservoir, Narayanapuram barrage, Thotapalli, Madduvalasa reservoirs did not receive sufficient inflows.



In this backdrop, Vamsadhara river water projects superintendent engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao and joint director for agriculture K Sridhar appealed to farmers to cultivate irrigated dry crops like millets, black, green and red gram crops to overcome water scarcity