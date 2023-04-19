Srikakulam: Fire department observes fire service week

Srikakulam: People should be aware on first aid to save lives and to mitigate damage in emergency conditions said fire department officials. As a part of fire safety week, officials created awareness by performing demonstrations at different petrol bunks in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, assistant district fire officer (ADFO), M Vara Prasada Rao said that people, who are residing, staying and moving at different locations' should take all precautions to avoid fire accidents at petrol bunks, cinema halls, residential apartments, group houses, industries and educational institutions.

The officials explained how to create awareness among people over safety. What are vulnerable situations to occur fire accidents etc., The officials also explained how to handle electric goods, electric tools for domestic purpose, precautions to avoid gas cylinder related blasts and accidents.

People are advised to learn basics on providing first aid to injured persons whenever fire, electric and gas related accidents occurred which is essential to save lives and to mitigate damage till the victims were admitted at nearest hospitals.