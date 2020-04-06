Srikakulam: Fishermen seek more facilities to check migration

Srikakulam: Fishermen Union representatives here on Sunday appealed to the government to provide opportunities for fishermen in the State in order to arrest their migration to other States. The appeal was made in the backdrop of a large number of fishermen from State being stranded in other States in the wake of lockout.

The fishermen from the State remained stranded in different States like Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and others. Due to lack of opportunities locally, a number of fishermen from Srikakulam are migrating to other parts in search of livelihood.

A sea port and a fishing harbour proposed at Bhavanapadu under Santhabommali mandal, fishing jetties proposed at Rallapeta and Budagatlapalem under Etcherla mandal and Kalingapatnam under Gara mandal would go a long way in helping the fishermen. But these projects are at proposal stage only, the representatives said.

They recalled that during 2018 20 fishermen from Srikakulam were detained by the Pakinstan marine security forces on charge that the former had crossed into their territory.

D.Sudhakar, K.Narasinga Rao, M Sriramulu, VYerrayya, M Gurumurthy, M RamaRao appealed to the government to complete proposed sea port, fishing harbour and jetties.