Srikakulam: GPS not acceptable, say APGEA leaders

APGEA leaders submitting a memorandum to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Srikakulam on Wednesday
Srikakulam: The State government’s guaranteed pension scheme (GPS) in the place of contributory pension scheme (CPS) is not at all acceptable said AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders.

They staged protest in front of Municipal Corporation office near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APGEA district general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari said that as Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra assured to cancel CPS and restore old age pension scheme (OPS) within seven days after assuming power.

After coming to power Jagan forgot his assurance and introduced new scheme GPS which is irrational and not acceptable, she said. The APGEA has been agitating the state government’s negligent attitude towards employees in different forms for the last several months.

They submitted a memorandum to Mahatma Gandhi regarding the issue. APGEA leaders, K Narayana Rao, R Jayamma, N Mahesh and S Mohan Rao were present.

