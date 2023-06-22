Live
- KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
- Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri
- Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
- Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
- Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy
- Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students
- Yadagirigutta: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme extended to another 2,043 temples
- Government braces for heatwave conditions, rolls out slew of measures across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations
- US Consulate empowers Telugu journalists in climate change reporting
Srikakulam: GPS not acceptable, say APGEA leaders
The State government’s guaranteed pension scheme (GPS) in the place of contributory pension scheme (CPS) is not at all acceptable said AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders.
Srikakulam: The State government’s guaranteed pension scheme (GPS) in the place of contributory pension scheme (CPS) is not at all acceptable said AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders.
They staged protest in front of Municipal Corporation office near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Srikakulam on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, APGEA district general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari said that as Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra assured to cancel CPS and restore old age pension scheme (OPS) within seven days after assuming power.
After coming to power Jagan forgot his assurance and introduced new scheme GPS which is irrational and not acceptable, she said. The APGEA has been agitating the state government’s negligent attitude towards employees in different forms for the last several months.
They submitted a memorandum to Mahatma Gandhi regarding the issue. APGEA leaders, K Narayana Rao, R Jayamma, N Mahesh and S Mohan Rao were present.