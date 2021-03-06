Srikakulam: Headmaster booked for harassing Class VII girl

Srikakulam: The headmaster of mandal parishad upper primary school was booked on Saturday for sexually harassing a Class VII student of the school. The incident occurred at Laidam in Ponduru mandal in the district.

According to information. Kavali Murali Krishna had been working at Laidam mandal parishad upper primary school for the last three years.

It is alleged that he has been harassing a Class VII student by making obscene comments and trying to meet her at secluded places in the school. Unable to bear his harassment, the girl complained to her parents.

On Saturday, they rushed to school along with other villagers and relatives and confronted Murali Krishna about his behaviour towards the girl students.

Initially the headmaster tried to threaten the parents and villagers of "dire consequences". However, this infuriated the parents, relatives and villagers who thrashed him before lodging a complaint with Ponduru police. On learning of the incident, representatives of teachers unions reportedly tried to hush up the matter by making efforts towards a compromise.

Rejecting their attempts, girl's parents went ahead with the police complaint. District educational officer K Chandra Kala ordered an inquiry into the incident.