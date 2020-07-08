Srikakulam: Judges need to discharge their duties impartially

Srikakulam: Judges are required to discharge their duties impartially then only they get recognition from the advocates and litigant public suggested Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ), Justice G Ramakrishna.



He took part as the chief guest at a function organised to felicitate Additional Senior Civil Judge, Ch Vivek Anand Srinivas, under the aegis of the District Bar Association at District Court campus here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, PDJ explained that Vivek Anand Srinivas gained hearts of both advocates and judicial staff by performing his duties impartially.

District Bar Association president, Sistu Ramesh, general secretary, G Srikrishna Prasad, government pleader (GP) P Venkata Ramana Rao, Bar Association members G Radha Rani, Y Prasannakumar, J Anitha Das, public prosecutors M Malleswara Rao and K Durga Prasad lauded services of the Additional Senior Civil Judge Ch Vivek Anand Srinivas and pointed out that he had discharged his duties impartially.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Vivek Anand Srinivas explained that he discharged his duties as per law and that advocates also extended their cooperation.