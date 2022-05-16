Srikakulam: Kalinga community launches its diary

Srikakulam: Kalinga community leaders launched their community diary for the year 2022 at Kalinga Bhavan in Shanthi Nagar Colony here on Sunday. On the occasion the community senior leader Hanumanthu Krishna Rao explained that Kalinga caste is the only largest voting community in the district, and we should get together to protect our existence politically.

He advised the leaders to maintain cordial and friendly relations with the people of other castes. Kalinga association national president, Potnuru Suryam explained that out of the eight Assembly constituencies Kalinga community voters are occupying number one position in four constituencies. Kalinga caste leaders, Pudi Tirupathi Rao, Duvvada Hemababu Chowdari, Ponnada Appala Naidu, Gurugubelli Damodar, Kuna Simhachalam, Chintada Rajesh, Community leaders from other districts also attended the programme.