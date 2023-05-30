Srikakulam: N ChandraBabu Naidu harassed NTR, says Chinta Mohan

Srikakulam : TDP national president N ChandraBabu Naidu had harassed TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao, alleged former central minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan. In a press conference here on Monday, he criticised the TDP for utilising the name and fame of the NTR to win in coming selections which is not at all acceptable and people are well aware of it.

“NTR was insulted by Chandrababu Naidu. At that time he asked my assistance for money and I suggested to him to contact Tamil Nadu CM M J Jayalalithaa,” he said without giving further details or the background for the incident. The former Tirupati MP expressed confidence that Congress will come to power in most of the states and also at the Centre as Dalits, OBCs and Minorities will support the party in 2024 general elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, he claimed that Congress high command will make a BC leader as CM for half of the term and a Kapu for the second half. He condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing homam as per Hindu religious tradition at the inauguration of new Parliament house which is against secular nature of country’s constitution.

All India Congress Committee member and former MLA Boddepalli Satyavati, Congress Srikakulam parliament constituency in-charge Sanapala Annaji Rao, Mahila Congress leader K V L S Eswari, Youth Congress district secretary Rella Suresh and others attended.