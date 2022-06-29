Srikakulam: Off-shore reservoir works drag on

Srikakulam: Even after a lapse of 14 years, off-shore reservoir works have crossed only 38 per cent works is at Regulapadu village in Palasa mandal. At that time the estimated cost of the project was Rs 123.50 crore.

The aim of the project is to provide irrigated water to 24,600 acres extent of agricultural lands in Palasa, Nandigam, Meliaputti and Vajrapukotturu mandals and also to provide drinking water for Palasa municipal town.

Issues regarding displacement of people and land acquisition has started. It is known that, in 2008 the Congress party Palasa MLA, Hanumanthu Appayya Dora proposed the project and the then CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy approved the proposal and laid foundation stone at Regulapadu village in Palasa mandal on April 4, 2008. Officials prepared a report to utilise water from Mahendra Tanaya river by constructing a flood flow canal at Chapara village in Meliaputti mandal and the diverted water was carried to reservoir at Regulapadu.



"The government directed us to prepare new estimations and the latest estimation cost for the project is Rs 855 crore," said Superintendent Engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao.