Srikakulam: Officials take steps to reduce Yaas impact

Srikakulam: The district administration made arrangements to mitigate Yaas cyclone impact on coastal villages. The cyclone is expected to have impact on 11 coastal mandals.

Power and water supply officials of departments concerned have been put on alert to restore services in case of damage. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to prevent any situation.

State chief Aditya Nath Das reviewed situation with the officials at collector's office here on Tuesday and instructed officials to take all measures to mitigate damage and prevent loss of lives.

Relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Palasa, Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki and Gara mandals and arrangements have been made to shift people to these camps.

Essential services like safe drinking water, medical kits and food items are being stored at mandal level stock (MLS) points. Control rooms were arranged in tahsildar office in all the 11 coastal mandals by attaching them to sub-collector's office at Tekkali and collector's office in Srikakulam to monitor situation round-the-clock.