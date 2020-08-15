Srikakulam: Pending projects will be completed, says Kodali Nani

Srikakulam: District administration in Srikakulam has been working hard to prevent spread of Covid-19, said district in-charge Minister and Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao here on Saturday.

He said the State was fighting successfully against the pandemic. Venkateswara Rao hoisted the national flag here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State was taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and Srikakulam district stood first in conducting Covid tests.

He said the State government will provide ration to all the eligible poor people till November this year and Rs 2,000 will be paid to patients who return from hospitals after getting cured from Covid.

To provide quick medical aid, the State government provided 40 ambulances to Srikakulam district. YSR Sunna Vaddi and YSR Aasara schemes have been launched for women self-help groups.