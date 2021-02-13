Srikakulam: Polling to be held in 236 panchayats

Srikakulam: All arrangements have been made for second phase village panchayat elections in the district.

Polling will be held on Saturday in 10 mandals and total village panchayats are 277. Of these, sarpanches have been unanimously elected in 41 panchayats and the polling will be held for 236 grama panchayats.

In all, 611 candidates are in contest in all the 236 gram panchayats.

Total wards are 2,716. Of these, ward members have been unanimously elected for 1,239 wards. Elections will be held for 1,448 wards and total contesting candidates are 3,049. Voters will decide future of total 3,660 candidates in second phase. APSRTC allotted 110 buses for elections purpose to drop staff and carry election material.

District Collector J Nivas and SP Amith Bardhar issued instructions to officers concerned on Friday to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.