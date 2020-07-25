Srikakulam: Prices of vegetables, pulses roil consumers

Srikakulam: There has been a steep hike in prices of all essential commodities in Srikakulam district during Covid induced lockdown period.



By quoting lockdown restrictions, lack of transport, short span of allowed period for sale of goods, traders are enhancing prices of all essential goods. Prices of essential commodities like Green Gram, Black Gram, Red Gram, groundnuts, ginger, garlic and tomato have been enhanced by 50 to 60 per cent during the lockdown period.

The prices for essential goods have been enhanced by the traders as here under for each for per kilo gram.

Traders at different towns and mandal headquarters across the district are exploiting consumers at their will by enhancing prices. Civil supplies officials are yet to conduct a meeting with traders to fix prices for each essential item.

"Prices for all essential items are being enhanced during Covid induced lockdown and we are spending more money to procure items for monthly purpose," says Chintada Sanjivi, a housewife and resident of DCCB Colony in Srikakulam city.

"Prices for all essential commodities have gone up exorbitantly during lockdown period," says another housewife Tammineni Anuradha of Tamminaidupeta village in Etcherla mandal.

"We have to fix prices for all essential commodities by conducting a meeting with traders," says District Civil Supplies Officer (DCSO) G Nageswara Rao speaking to The Hans India.