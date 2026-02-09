India, Malaysia deepen ties with focus on AI, defence

Kuala Lumpur/New Delhi: India and Malaysia on Sunday agreed to accelerate their strategic partnership, deepen defence and security cooperation, and expand collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and digital payments, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “new speed and depth” in bilateral relations during his first foreign visit of 2026.

Addressing a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi said the two countries had decided to take their partnership forward in an “unprecedented manner,” building on growing cooperation in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology.

“Inspired by our achievements, today we have decided to bring unprecedented speed and depth to our partnership,” Modi said, crediting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership for giving new momentum to ties in recent years. A key outcome of the talks was a decision to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security, reflecting shared concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi said defence ties would also be expanded as both sides work more closely to ensure regional stability.

“In the field of security, we will strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security,” he said, adding that defence cooperation would be made “more comprehensive”.

The two leaders also agreed to advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security, alongside collaboration in AI and digital technologies.

Modi highlighted the CEO Forum held on the sidelines of the visit, saying it had opened new opportunities for trade and investment. He underlined that India and Malaysia would pursue “economic transformation based on strategic trust.” Bilateral cooperation has expanded steadily in recent years, with rising investments in the digital economy, biotechnology, and IT, while tourism and people-to-people ties have also deepened.

The Prime Minister placed strong emphasis on the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, describing the nearly three-million-strong community as a “living bridge” between the two countries. “This living bridge of three million people is one of our greatest strengths,” Modi said, noting that welfare measures for the diaspora give bilateral ties a “humane foundation”.

He cited the Social Security Agreement to protect Indian workers in Malaysia, the introduction of a gratis e-visa for tourism, and the rollout of India’s UPI digital payment system in Malaysia as steps that would directly benefit citizens. “Any partnership succeeds only when its benefits reach the people directly,” he said.

Modi also underlined the cultural dimension of ties, pointing to a shared love for the Tamil language and its strong presence in Malaysia’s education, media, and cultural life. He expressed confidence that a new audio-visual agreement would bring the two societies closer through cinema and music, particularly Tamil films.

The two countries will also expand university exchanges, start-up collaboration, and skill development opportunities for youth. Modi announced that India would open a new consulate in Malaysia to support growing bilateral engagement.

On regional issues, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to ASEAN centrality and congratulated Malaysia on its successful ASEAN chairmanship. He said both sides agreed that the review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) should be completed at the earliest. “The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the engine of global growth,” Modi said, adding that India and Malaysia were committed to peace, stability, and development across the region.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global challenges, including the need for reform of global institutions. “To address today’s challenges, reform of global institutions is essential,” Modi said, reiterating India’s stance on terrorism: “No double standards. No compromise.”

The visit holds symbolic importance as Modi’s first overseas trip of 2026. He recalled having missed the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia last year and said he had promised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that he would visit at the earliest opportunity.