Live
- Karimnagar: First level checking of EVMs conducted
- 'Hussain Obama' Tweet By Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral On Social Media
- Strategies to maintain work-life boundaries in a digital age
- Signs and symptoms of sun-related eye damage
- Hyderabad: Mantri, netas and babus keep off Hajis’ send-off event
- Transform New House Balconies into Enchanting Retreats
- SNS Developers: Exceptional Homes and Investments
- Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg
- AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament
- Parvathipuram: BJP MP takes part in district-level meet
Srikakulam: Private firms to mange govt guest houses
Tourism department decided to hand over its guest houses to private firms. Based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode the guest houses will be handed over to private persons and private agencies.
Srikakulam: Tourism department decided to hand over its guest houses to private firms. Based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode the guest houses will be handed over to private persons and private agencies.
In Srikakulam, tourism department is having guest houses at Baruva Beach in Sompeta mandal and at Kalingapatnam Beach in Gara mandal and also K Matsyalesam Beach in the same mandal.
For the last several years tourism department has not been maintaining these guest houses properly. As a result, tourists are not utilising these guest houses and revenue also decreased considerably.
With an aim to increase revenue and to attract tourists, the tourism department decided to hand over the maintenance work to private firms. All these guest houses are constructed 15 years ago with a cost of Rs 25 lakh each guest house.
“We have invited online tenders from interested and qualified private firms to maintain tourist guest houses in the district. Based on the response we will finalise the tenders,” said district tourism promotion officer (DTPO), N Narayana Rao.