Srikakulam: Private firms to mange govt guest houses

Srikakulam: Tourism department decided to hand over its guest houses to private firms. Based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode the guest houses will be handed over to private persons and private agencies.

In Srikakulam, tourism department is having guest houses at Baruva Beach in Sompeta mandal and at Kalingapatnam Beach in Gara mandal and also K Matsyalesam Beach in the same mandal.

For the last several years tourism department has not been maintaining these guest houses properly. As a result, tourists are not utilising these guest houses and revenue also decreased considerably.

With an aim to increase revenue and to attract tourists, the tourism department decided to hand over the maintenance work to private firms. All these guest houses are constructed 15 years ago with a cost of Rs 25 lakh each guest house.

“We have invited online tenders from interested and qualified private firms to maintain tourist guest houses in the district. Based on the response we will finalise the tenders,” said district tourism promotion officer (DTPO), N Narayana Rao.