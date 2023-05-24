Srikakulam: Realtors, farmers destroy roadside plants

Srikakulam: Realtors and farmers, who are having roadside lands’ are indiscriminately destroying plants existing on either side of the main roads in Laveru and Ranastalam mandals.

Different varieties of saplings were planted by the district water resources management agency (DWMA) officials under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) on either side of the main roads in the district with assistance of forest and local bodies’ officials. DWMA is the nodal agency at district level to implement works under the MGNREGS.

Different varieties of saplings were planted ten years ago on either side of the main roads in Ranastalam and Laveru Mandals between Gurralapalem, KottaKunkam, Adapaka, PathaKunkam, Pydaayavalasa and other villages.

Lands in these mandals turned costly as these are located near to the National Highway (NH-16) and towards Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram cities. These road side plants have became hurdle for real estate ventures and formation of connecting roads and construction of compound walls adjacent to these main roads.

To overcome the hurdle realtors, who are purchasing lands and farmers, who are selling lands are destroying these plants and trees indiscriminately and illegally by cutting and setting fire to them. As a result, number of road side plants between Adapaka, Gurralapalem, Pydaayavalasa and other villages are damaged. Officials said that they will inspect the area and take action accordingly.