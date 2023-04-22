Srikakulam: Registration at secretariats gets poor response

Srikakulam: Poor response witnessed from the people for registration of deeds and documents at village and ward level secretariats in the state. With an aim to facilitate registration of various deeds and documents process, and to prevent rampant corruption at various sub-registrar offices (SRO), the state government started implementation of registration process at secretariats from November 2022.

But, people are still following traditional mode, depending on document writers and brokers at the various SROs for registration. Officials at SROs are also least bothered to motivate people towards registration at secretariats. Officials and staff of the stamps and registrations department working at various SROs fear that they will lose their importance and people will not recognise their existence slowly.

In Srikakulam, as part of first phase 248 secretariats have been identified for the purpose of registration. But from November 2022 to till end of March 2023 in a span of five months only 14 deeds and documents have been registered at secretariat. It shows how people are not being part of new system and accustomed and depended on traditional system.

The attitude and lack of proper awareness among people is a boon to officials and staff of various SROs to continue their corruptive practices. "We provided help desk at different

SROs and people need to utilise the services at their village secretariats which will save their time and money, said" district registrar K Manmadha Rao.