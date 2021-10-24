Srikakulam: SP elaborates on policing methods

Srikakulam: Marking the Police Commemoration Day, the cops created awareness on policing methods among students on Saturday. The district police are hosting various events for ten days from October 21 to 31. As part of it, police weapons, machines, tools and vehicles were displayed at Etcherla police station. On the occasion, SP Amith Bardhar explained about different weapons, Disha vehicle, registration of FIR, GPS system, evidence collection process at scene of offense etc. He also clarified the doubts raised by the students regarding policing.

He explained police WhatsApp number and dial 100 process to students.

SP elaborated on the importance of Police Commemoration Day by remembering sacrifices of the police for public safety.