Srikakulam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suggests maintaining clean, hygiene environment

APLA Speaker T Sitaram addressing at the garbage bins distribution event in Amudalavalasa on Wednesday

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram advised people to maintain clean and hygiene environment to lead a healthy life

(Amudalavalasa) Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram advised people to maintain clean and hygiene environment to lead a healthy life.

Inaugurating distribution of garbage tubs for all houses in Amudalavalasa town here on Wednesday as part of Jagananna Swachh Sankalp programme, Sitaram said that every person should take the responsibility to maintain a clean environment.

If we neglect and throw garbage in our surroundings, it will become a breeding spot of the disease spreading organisms, which pose threat to our lives, the Speaker warned. Amudalavalasa municipal commissioner M Ravi Sudhakar, YSRCP leaders Boddepalli Ramesh Kumar, Allamsetty Umamaheswara Rao and others were present.

