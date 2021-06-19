Srikakulam: Start mining at all sand reaches soon, officials were told by Collector Srikesh B Lathakar

Srikakulam: Collector Srikesh B Lathakar on Saturday directed officials to soon start sand mining at all identified sand reaches of Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in the district.

He reviewed the sand position in the district with the officials of the departments of mines, revenue, police and special enforcement bureau (SEB) officials here.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector explained that sand demand is high in the district for different construction works and existing 9 sand reaches are not sufficient to meet the demand.

There is also a demand for sand from Visakhapatnam district. He asked the officials to start sand mining at all 27 identified sand reaches under both Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers. Due to the scarcity of sand, locals were engaging bullock carts for its procurement paying high cost.

Shifting of the sand from the rivers through bullock carts is illegal, the Collector pointed out. Officials of revenue, police, SEB and mines department and representatives of JP Group also attended the review meeting.

JP Group obtained the lease for mining of sand from identified reaches across the State as per the new sand policy.