Srikakulam: Taxi driver leaves wife and deceased husband on road at midnight in Tekkali

The incident in which a body was dumped on the road near Akkavaram village in Tekkali mandal on Tuesday night caused a stir locally. Going into details, Pradeep and Anjali, a couple from Odisha, live in Hyderabad. They hired a taxi to Balasore a town in their home state of Odisha as Pradeep is not in good health.



As they reached Tekkali, Pradeep died in the cart and the taxi driver got the body and the woman down from the vehicle and left the spot. The woman was left alone with her husband's body on the sidewalk.



On learning of the matter, the Tekkali police reached the spot and collected details. She was assured that another vehicle would be provided.





