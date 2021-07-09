Srikakulam: Technical glitches at registrar offices lead to huge rush

Srikakulam: Covid safety protocols are being violated by the people as they throng stamps and registration offices to get their works done.

Due to regular technical glitches, the works are being delayed which is increasing the waiting time and crowding .

Most of the stamps and registrations department offices lack space as they are being run in rented buildings.

The district has 14 stamps and registrations department offices, out of which only four offices in Ponduru, Rajam, Palakonda and Tekkali are being run in government buildings. The rest are established in rented buildings with very little space.

Gathering of large crowds in these offices is a cause for concern which may have severe impact on pandemic situation.

The regular registration works are at these offices were delayed due to technical and network issues for past three days from Monday to Wednesday.

As a result, a large number of people gathered in Srikakulam, Amudalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Kotabommali, Palasa, Sompeta, Pathapatnam offices on Thursday.

The staff at Srikakulam office fear spread of coronavirus as it witnessed a huge rush on Thursday.

P V Ramapathi Rao and G Raghuram Panda, sub-registrars at Srikakulam office, said that they ask people to follow Covid norms but as it was a revenue department, they cannot to implement the restrictions strictly unless they have orders from the higher officials.