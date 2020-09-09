Srikakulam: Vamsadhara project will be completed soon

Srikakulam: The YSRCP government is committed to completing all pending irrigation projects in the State, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das here on Tuesday.



They were speaking after inaugurating irrigation department superintendent engineer's office building here. The office building works were completed recently with Rs 1.98 crore funds.

They explained that Vamsadhara reservoir project is the only major project in north coastal AP and it was listed as priority project.

"We will complete the Vamsadhara project soon by clearing payments regarding rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package. Srikakulam district is known for two major rivers, number of rivulets and streams and we need to use these water resources to develop the district in all areas," they explained.

Along with development of irrigation and agriculture, government is concentrating on improvement industrial sector by forming industrial estates across the State, they elaborated.

In Srikakulam district, suitable land was identified at V R Gudem village in Ponduru mandal for establishment of an industrial estate, they added. YSRCP Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao,District Collector J Nivas and irrigation department officials attended.