Srikakulam workers leading miserable life in Saudi Arabia

Srikakulam: Workers from Srikakulam district are leading miserable life in Saudi Arabia. TDP Srikakulam MP, K Rammohan Naidu met foreign affairs ministry joint secretary, Vipul Kumar at New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a representation to him by quoting the workers issues in the Arabian country.

MP explained that one, Putcha Kurma Rao of Kollipadu village in Vajrapukotturu mandal missed in the country and the MP requested the foreign affairs ministry official to inquiry into the issue and trace the person as his family members here worry over his safety.

Another worker, Nakka Seshagiri of Loharibanda village in Mandasa mandal is being insulted, admonished by his master in the Saudi Arabia and the worker is being harassed by employer every day and recently the workers shared his problems there with his family members and the family in turn reported to his, MP elaborated.

Another worker, Sayini Janardhan Rao of Uddanam Gopinadhapuram village in Vajrapukotturu mandal sustained injuries at his workplace in the country.

But his master there neglected proper treatment to him. He requested the officials to make necessary arrangements to procure the injured person here safely.