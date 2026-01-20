Srikalahasti artisans seek wider markets

Tirupati: Artisans from Srikalahasti constituency participating in the PM Vishwakarma handicrafts and handloom exhibition at Dilli Haat in New Delhi urged Union ministers to expand market opportunities, increase financial support, and strengthen cluster-based development for traditional crafts across the country.

The exhibition, organised under the PM Vishwakarma programme, showcased a wide range of handcrafted products made by trained artisans from different parts of India. Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi and minister of state for labour and employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje visited the exhibition on Monday, interacted with artisans, and reviewed the products displayed at various stalls.

Artisans from AP, especially from the Srikalahasti Assembly constituency, displayed traditional wood carvings and Kalamkari products, while leather puppets from Anantapur district also attracted visitors. The Union Ministers appreciated the craftsmanship of Srikalahasti products and lauded the artisans for preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

On behalf of the exhibitors, Dr Gummadipudi Dasharadhachari, Secretary of Kala Srishti Voluntary Organisation, Srikalahasti, explained several key issues to the Ministers. He highlighted the role of the Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar and officials of other departments.

The exhibitors requested that PM Vishwakarma exhibitions should not be limited to Delhi alone, but also be organised in major cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune. They also appealed for similar exhibitions to be held abroad to help artisans access international markets.

Further, they sought supply of high-quality power tools after completion of PM Vishwakarma training, enhancement of loan limits up to Rs 10 lakh with subsidies, and sanction of more MSME cluster projects in AP. They also requested proportionate opportunities for Backward Classes in government schemes and sought support to ensure stoppage of Vande Bharat and other trains at the Srikalahasti temple town.

The ministers responded positively and assured that they would discuss development projects for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency with concerned officials. Artisans thanked PM Vishwakarma officials for providing the platform. T Dora Swamy, T Gunasekhar, Y Yogachari, Maheshwari, Mohan Shivakumar and others were present.