Srikalahasti gears up for Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam, popularly known as Dakshina Kasi, has geared up for Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, which will be held for 14 days from March 3 to 16. Devasthanam authorities have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the annual mega event on a grand scale.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha reviewed the preparations a couple of days ago along with SP Malika Garg and made several suggestions to Devasthanam authorities.

According to the temple management, common devotees will be given top priority this time and several key changes have been made in queue lines management. The devotees will be allowed from second gate to enter the temple while third gate entry is earmarked for Rs 500 ticket holders. Local people can get Rs 500 tickets at Rs 200 only three days before Maha Shivaratri. They have to enter the temple from

third gate. Between second and third gates, sitting arrangements will be made and they will be monitored there. Protocol VVIPs have to enter the temple from fourth gate and even their vehicles also should have to be kept at parking place only behind Raja Gopuram. They should go to worship the presiding deities in queue line only by entering queue line at Dakshinamurthy Sannidhi, which will pass through Lord Shiva Sannidhi and Goddess Gnana Prasunamba Sannidhi and will terminate at Dakshinamurthy Sannidhi only. Other devotees will come out from first gate after offering prayers. There will be Maha Laghu darshan only for common man to VVIPs and as such there will be no ‘Antaralaya Darshan’. The temple administration has made foolproof arrangements to avoid any jostling or stampede. Elaborate arrangements are in place for car parking also.

The temple will be illuminated to give a vibrant look. The flower and fruit decorations will be on a grand scale, which can attract devotees presenting a pleasant atmosphere. Also, water will be provided to devotees at various places and buttermilk also will be provided to them and milk for children. Prasadams will be made in extra quantities anticipating a larger number of devotees. Anna prasadam will also be served in packets to devotees at first gate from where they will come out after darshan.