SriKalahasti Kalamkari portraits brings a stunning look to Garuda flyover in Tirupati

Srikalhasti Kalankari art portraits which were painted on Garuda Varadhi Pillar on trial base recently are attracting the all commuters attention who are travelling towards Tirumala on bypass road.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has taken up this beautification of Garuda flyover work. All the completed flyover pillars are drawing the attention of commuters with beautiful pictures. MCT officials started painting works on Garuda flyover pillars across the 6 km distance. It may be noted that under the smart city project at a cost of Rs 654 crores MCT is constructing flyover to clear the traffic woes in the city. As part of that 50% of the work was completed and all the pillars were erected. From Padmavathi Puram to Nandi Circle via Leelamahal Junction total flyover pillars look beautiful with animals, nature and other design paintings.

MCT Commissioner PS Girisha is directly supervising the painting work and advised the painters to change the pillars as eye fest to commuters. In this connection, famous Kalankari art painter and international award winner Jonnal Gadda Niranjan told The Hans India that " we are going to transform all the flyover pillars by Srikalahasti Kalamkari arts and designs as well as pictures which reveal our customs. First we painted our art on a pillar opposite of Prakasam Municipal Park , this has given a tremendous look to the pillar," he added.

We had painted pictures at Tirupati Airport, Mumbai International Airport , Dharmavaram, Guntakal Railway stations, presently we are painting Kalankari pictures on Garuda flyover pillars.