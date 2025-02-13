Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete

Tirupati : Srikalahasthi MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy extended official invitations to several key dignitaries for the upcoming Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy and K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday.

He also invited Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya.

The grand celebrations will also feature Gudimallam Brahmotsavam, honouring India’s earliest known Sivalinga, dating back to 2nd – 3rd century.

During his meetings, MLA Sudheer Reddy discussed major development initiatives for Srikalahasthi constituency, including National Highways and Infrastructure Development with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The MLA took the Temple and Tourism Development initiatives with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and emphasised cultural and spiritual significance of Srikalahasti Temple and Gudimallam, requesting Central funds to enhance both sites as major pilgrimage and tourism destinations.

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for introducing direct flight services from Tirupati to Delhi and Mumbai, he urged speedy launch of a direct Tirupati to Shirdi flight, addressing the growing demand from devotees.

As preparations for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams continue, MLA Sudheer Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to improving infrastructure, boosting tourism and ensuring an enriching spiritual experience for all devotees.