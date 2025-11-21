Srinivas calls for awareness on industrial opportunities

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs KondaPalli Srinivas directed the official machinery to work with renewed focus toward creating at least one entrepreneur in every family. He emphasised the need to educate people and raise awareness about industrial opportunities at the grassroots level.

The minister held a review on Thursday with senior officials of the industries department from all 26 districts at the Secretariat. He said that field-level work must reflect the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and align with the government's broader goal of industrial expansion. He instructed officials to take the slogan ‘One Entrepreneur per Family’ into the public through regional meetings and awareness programmes.

He stressed the importance of equipping field staff with appropriate training, adding that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub should be fully leveraged to support investors from ideation to execution. Officials must have a clear understanding of technology, skill development, and financial incentives so they can effectively guide prospective entrepreneurs, he said.

Pointing out that the government has streamlined systems after coming to power in 2024, the Minister said that necessary human resources and infrastructure have been strengthened for industrial development. He directed officials to place special emphasis on training and to make effective use of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Srinivas also issued new administrative instructions: all staff must be present in office at least one day a week, and not focus solely on field work. Every day, at least one officer must be available in the office to provide necessary information to young entrepreneurs. He further instructed officials to pay close attention to upcoming industrial units in industrial parks and to remain accessible—especially on Saturdays, except for second Saturdays.

He urged officials to be courteous and supportive while receiving industrialists, assist them with loan-related processes, and guide them through necessary approvals. He added that officials must stay updated on programmes offered by the State and Central governments, as well as on evolving industrial policies. “If we want more industries to come in, we must work with greater enthusiasm,” the Minister said.

The government is ready to provide required human resources and infrastructure to overcome on-ground challenges, he noted, and asked the department to prepare actionable plans accordingly.

Industries department secretary Dr N Yuvaraj, director Shubham Bansal and senior officials from various wings attended the meeting, while district officials participated virtually.