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Sriramulu a source of inspiration: CPI

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 9:24 AM IST

Guntur: CPI national executive member Muppalla Nageswara Rao praised Potti Sriramulu as a great martyr, prominent freedom fighter, and the architect of Andhra State. On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu, CPI leaders paid floral tributes to his statue at Hindu College Centre in Guntur on Monday.

The programme was organised by the CPI city committee under the leadership of city secretary Akiti Arun Kumar. Nageswara Rao, along with CPI State secretariat member Jangala Ajay Kumar and other party leaders, garlanded the statue and paid tributes.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said that Potti Sriramulu dedicated his life to the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis, and weaker sections of society. Ajay Kumar described Potti Sriramulu as a source of inspiration.

He said that Sriramulu undertook a historic 58-day fast unto death for the formation of Andhra State. He praised him as a great freedom fighter who followed the path of Mahatma Gandhi and participated in many struggles for justice, enduring police repression during the freedom movement. CPI Guntur district assistant secretary Meda Hanumantha Rao, Chinni Tirupatayya were among those who participated.

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CPI tribute to Potti SriramuluMuppalla Nageswara Rao homagePotti Sriramulu 125th birth anniversaryGuntur Hindu College Centre eventAndhra State architect tribute
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