Srisailam dam gets heavy inflows, 10 gates lifted

Srisailam (Nandyal): Authorities lifted 10 crest gates of Srisailam dam on Saturday releasing 3,52,705 cusecs of water downstream. According to information, due to incessant rains in the catchments areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra states, huge inflows of floodwater is being received at Jurala project in Telangana state and Tungabhadra dam at Hospet in Karnataka.

The authorities of Jurala project are releasing 2,09,785 cusecs of water into Krishna river as the project is receiving continuous inflows of 2,25,000 cusecs into the project.

The water level at Jurala reached 7.971 feet as against the full reservoir level of 9.657 feet. Similarly, the Tungabhadra dam authorities are also letting off 27,829 cusecs of water following constant inflows of 28,358 cusecs.

The dam has almost reached its full capacity level of 105.788. The released water is reaching Sunkesula barrage in Kurnool district.

The barrage authorities are releasing 45,124 cusecs of floodwater into Tungabhadra river.

The water released from Jurala project in Telangana and Sunkesula barrage in Kurnool district is being received at Srisailam dam.

The Srisailam dam is getting inflows of 2,30,847 cusecs from both Jurala and Sunkesula projects. With these inflows, the dam has almost reached its full reservoir level of 884.7 feet to its actual capacity of 885 feet.

The dam authorities on Saturday lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet and released 3,52,705 cusecs of.

The released water will reach Nagarjunasagar dam. This is the 11th time the dam gates have been lifted in this monsoon season, a sort of record.