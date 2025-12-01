Srisailam Devasthanam to launch key projects today

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Devasthanam administration in a press release on Sunday has announced the inauguration of several key developmental programmes on December 1, aimed at strengthening facilities for devotees and improving administrative efficiency. The planned initiatives include infrastructural upgrades, enhanced prasadam services, and the introduction of new devotee-oriented utility centres.

The programme will commence at 10:00 am with the groundbreaking ceremony for the modernisation works of Sri Gokulam within the temple premises.

At 10:40 am, a new donation collection centre, built at Gangadhara Mandapam, will be formally inaugurated to facilitate transparent and convenient contributions from pilgrims. This will be followed by the opening of the new Chamber of the Chairman of the Trust Board at the Administrative Office.

In a major service enhancement, the Devasthanam will also begin free distribution of laddu prasadam for special darshan ticket holders. Devotees holding Sri Swamivari Sparsha Darshan ticket (Rs 500) will receive two complimentary laddus, while Atishighra Darshan ticket holders will be provided one laddu free of cost. The prasadam can be collected from counters 9 and 10 at the Laddu Distribution Centre.

Additionally, at 12 noon, a Kailasa bracelet sales centre will be opened behind the Sri Ammavari temple, where devotees may purchase the bracelets at Rs 5 each. The temple authorities stated that these initiatives reflect ongoing development efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience and meet the needs of the growing number of visitors to Srisailam.

The programmes are being implemented under the directives of the Executive Officer, and the release was issued by Srisailam Devasthanam.