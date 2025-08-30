Srisailam lies in Nandyal, confirms Minister Farooq

Nandyal: Andhra Pradesh Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq has clarified that the revered temple town of Srisailam is located in Nandyal district, dispelling all doubts and counterclaims.

Emphasizing its historical and spiritual significance to Rayalaseema, the minister said, “Srisailam belongs to us. It is part of Nandyal district, and no contrary propaganda can alter this fact.”The clarification came during a meeting held at the minister’s office in Nandyal on Friday, where representatives of various social organisations and political leaders submitted a memorandum. Senior journalist and social activist YV Ramana Reddy, Telugu Desam Party mandal president T Vishwanath Reddy, VHP district publicity secretary Legend Srinivasulu, senior advocate Balaswamy, Valmiki Reservation Porata Samiti state leader Govind Naidu, BC, SC, ST and Minority Students and Youth Association state president Vankiri Ramachandrudu, along with several social activists including Naveen Kumar, Suresh and Chaitanya, took part in the delegation.

In their representation, the leaders highlighted the cultural and historic prominence of Nandyal district, known as the “abode of Nandis,” and appealed to the government to put an end to speculation surrounding the location of Srisailam. They observed that administrative confusion during the previous YSRCP government’s reorganization of districts had triggered unnecessary doubts, and urged the present government to ensure clarity and safeguard the district’s identity and pride.

Minister Farooq, responding to the appeal, dismissed rumors as baseless and reiterated that Srisailam falls well within the boundaries of Nandyal district.

He assured the delegation that the government had made no changes to the status of Srisailam and promised that an official statement would be issued shortly to remove lingering doubts and reaffirm the shrine’s rightful association with Nandyal.