Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Goddess Bhramaramba gave darshan as Skandamata Alankaram to the devotees at Sri Bhraramaba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Thursday. On the fifth day of the nine-day Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams, the temple authorities have performed special prayers to the presiding deities and performed Kumari Puja, Skandamata Alankaram and Sesha Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

The authorities in the early morning performed special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchana, Japanistas and others.

The authorities informed that Kumari Puja occupies prominent place in the Mahotsavams and it would be performed every day till the end of Dasara festivities. On the fifth day, girl children aged between 2 to 10 years will be invited and offered prayers after presenting them with flowers, fruits and new clothes.

As part of Vahana Sevas, Sesha Vahana Seva was organised to the presiding deities. Later in the evening, Gramotsavam was organised in the temple streets, during which, various kinds of folk dances, Kolatam, Chakkanbajana, Damarukam and others were performed.