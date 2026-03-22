Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 7.19 cr

Srisailam: Srisailam Devasthanam received hundi income of Rs 7,19,58,064, collected for a period of 30 days, from February 19 to March 20, indicating steady inflow of pilgrim contributions to the temple.

Apart from cash, the hundi received valuable offerings including 122.2 gm gold and 6.550 kg silver. Also, foreign currencies - 624 US dollars, 210 UAE dirhams, 6 Saudi riyals, 10 Singapore dollars, 20 British pounds, 14 Malaysian ringgits, 25 Australian dollars, 70 euros, 1 Kuwaiti dinar, 60 Canadian dollars and 20 New Zealand dollars were offered.

The hundi counting process was conducted under stringent security arrangements, with continuous monitoring through CCTV surveillance systems to ensure transparency and accuracy. Officials stated that all standard protocols were strictly followed during the counting exercise.

The entire process was supervised by Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao. Trust Board members, including G Lakshmishwari, U Subbalakshmi and Jillela Sridevi, along with departmental officials, supervisors and Shiva Sevaks, participated in overseeing and in hundi counting.