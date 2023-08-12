Live
Just In
Srisailam temple nets 3.43 cr income
Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received Rs 3.43 crore income in the form of hundi collections from devotees for 28 days from July 14 to August 11 this year.
Apart from the Indian currency, the devotees also donated 172.400 grams of gold and 10.350 kg silver articles, stated the authorities
In addition to the Indian currency, gold and silver, foreign currency was also found in the donation boxes.
The authorities have stated that 940 USA Dollars, 150 Australia Dollars, 4 Malaysia Ringitts, 70 Canada Dollars and 80 UK pounds were also donated by the foreign devotees. The counting process was done under strict vigilance and under closed circuit cameras. The entire counting process was monitored by the temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna.
Temple staff of all departments and Siva devotees also participated in the donations counting process.