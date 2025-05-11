Srivani hosts ‘Aatreya Geethamrutham’ at Sri City

Tirupati: The spiritual and literary forum of Sri City, Srivani, hosted ‘AatreyaGeethamrutham’ on Saturday. The event featured a talk by Prof VistaliShankara Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, University of Madras, who enthralled the audience with his insightful discourse on the lyrical brilliance and literary depth of noted Telugu film lyricist Aatreya.

Prof Shankara Rao hailed Aatreya’s lyrical prowess, particularly his innovative use of rhyming patterns like ‘AadhiPrasa and ‘AnthyaPrasa’ in his songs, praising their emotional depth and poetic brilliance. He remarked that Aatreya had a rare ability to capture the intricacies of the human mind, sometimes beyond what even psychologists could express.

He presented an engaging analysis of some of Aatreya’s most popular film songs, much to the delight of the gathering.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy praised Prof Shankara Rao for his talk and highlighted Aatreya as an enduring inspiration for contemporary writers. Secretary of Vedavijnana Vedika, Chennai Kandanuri Madhu, Sri City PRO Palleti Balaji and others took part in the programme.