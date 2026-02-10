Srivari Metlotsavam held

Tirumala: The quarterly Srivari Metlotsavam was held in a religious manner during the early hours of Monday at Alipiri Paadala Manadapam in Tirupati under the auspices of the Dasa Sahitya Project of TTD.

The programme began with the traditional Metla Puja performed by Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer PR Ananda Theerthacharyulu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that ascending the sacred steps on foot during Brahma Muhurtham to have the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy yields immense spiritual merit.

He recalled that great saints and devotees in the past walked these sacred paths with utmost devotion.

Over 3,000 members of Bhajana Mandalis from various regions rendered traditional bhajans while ascending the Seven Hills.