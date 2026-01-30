SRKR faculty recognised as ‘Top Performing Mentors’

Bhimavaram: As many as 30 faculty members of Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR) Engineering College here have been recognised as Top Performing Mentors in the online courses conducted under the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

In addition, seven more faculty members from the college have received the prestigious “Discipline Star” title for their outstanding academic contribution. Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy, Head of the Technology Centre and NPTEL local chapter coordinator of SRKR Engineering College, said that the recognition reflects the consistent academic excellence and mentoring efforts of the faculty in guiding students through NPTEL online certification courses.

To mark the achievement, a special felicitation programme was organised on the college campus, where Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju congratulated the faculty members for bringing laurels to the institution through their exemplary performance at the national level.Speaking on the occasion, in-charge Principal Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju said that IIT Madras had announced the results of various NPTEL online courses conducted between July and December last year across multiple disciplines.