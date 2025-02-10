SRKR remembered on his death anniversary

China Amiram(Bhimavaram): Director of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju paid floral tributes to Rama Krishnam Raju by garlanding his statue on the college premises in connection with his 43rd death anniversary here on Sunday. He recalled that establishing an engineering college 45 years back in a remote village China Amiram near here, Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR) dedicated thousands of engineers to the country.

College principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju presided over the meeting.

Dr Jagapati Raju said that hailing from an ordinary farmer’s family, he played a major role in the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The engineering college is acclaimed as the educational institution with the highest standards in the country. The principal said that the faculty and other staff should work hard to achieve higher standards for the institution.

College teaching and non-teaching staff, students participated in large numbers.