SRM-AP inaugurates its NCC Unit
Amaravati: SRM-AP, formally established its National Cadet Corps (NCC) wing at the University Campus here opening new avenues for students to embrace discipline, leadership, and service to the nation. Colonel A Udaya Kumar, Commanding Officer, 22 (A) Battalion, NCC Tenali, who was chief guest at the ceremony formally welcomed SRM University-AP into the NCC fold.
A formal MoU has been exchanged in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Director of Student Affairs Major General Gurdeep Singh Narang, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS) Prof CV Tomy, and Udaya Kumar.
Addressing the cadets, he highlighted the organisation’s foundational motto ‘Unity and Discipline’ and its purpose in fostering national integration and leadership among India’s youth. He added that the NCC helps students develop teamwork, leadership, and life skills that transcend professions.
The ceremony witnessed the participation of university leadership, faculty, and students, alongside representatives from the 22 Andhra Battalion, NCC Tenali under whose aegis the unit has been established.